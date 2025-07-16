Arizona State Retirement System Takes $4.04 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 242,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.7%

APTV stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

