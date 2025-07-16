Don Sullivan Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $301,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,293.40. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Don Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $293.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,638,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,983,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,256,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,194,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

