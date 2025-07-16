Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 778 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.33.

KLA Trading Up 1.6%

KLAC stock opened at $936.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $942.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $836.52 and a 200-day moving average of $747.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.