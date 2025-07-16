Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Price

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.