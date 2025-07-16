Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 115,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 105,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 105,523 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

