Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Director Connie De Ciancio Purchases 4,293 Shares of Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$139,522.50.
Shares of Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$32.52 on Wednesday. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$33.57. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 57.67%.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.
