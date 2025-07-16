Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Director Connie De Ciancio Purchases 4,293 Shares of Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$139,522.50.

Strathcona Resources Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$32.52 on Wednesday. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$33.57. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.29.

Strathcona Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.86.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

