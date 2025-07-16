Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.62 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.41). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 267,460 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.75) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Focusrite Stock Down 1.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.23. The company has a market capitalization of £103.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 6.70 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Focusrite had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focusrite plc will post 17.2473868 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

Featured Stories

