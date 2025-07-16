Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXTC has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NextCure to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

NextCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pfizer Inc raised its position in shares of NextCure by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pfizer Inc now owns 1,891,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 433,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

