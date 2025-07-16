Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$196,303.71 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Siren Fisekci sold 4,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$196,303.71.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$24.96 and a 52-week high of C$42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -289.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.