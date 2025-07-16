Insider Selling: Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells 4,797 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Moomaw sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $68,501.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,738.68. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.01. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

