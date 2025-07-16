Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,564 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.24 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

