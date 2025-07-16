Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEOH. CIBC decreased their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.92. Methanex has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Amundi raised its position in Methanex by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Methanex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

