Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen Sells 6,582 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$51,997.80.

TSE:EDR opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial set a C$7.50 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.96.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

