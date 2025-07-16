Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on Forestar Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:FOR opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $30,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $69,053.49. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

