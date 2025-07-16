Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) PT at $212.63

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.63.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $550,196.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,262.34. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $198.17 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

