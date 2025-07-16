Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 529,962 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alkermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.