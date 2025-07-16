Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

