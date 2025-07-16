Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

