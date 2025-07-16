Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $41.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Veritas raised Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
Shares of MGA stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
