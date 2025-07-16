Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $41.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Veritas raised Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Magna International by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Magna International by 2,126.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

