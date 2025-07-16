Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

