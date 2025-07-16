American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Neutral”

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.68.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $310.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.35 and a 200-day moving average of $290.77. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

