STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.67 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 245.71 ($3.29). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 244.54 ($3.27), with a volume of 42,260 shares trading hands.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of £300.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.32.

Get STS Global Income & Growth Trust alerts:

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 6.74 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. STS Global Income & Growth Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 88.82%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.