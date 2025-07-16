Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.71 and traded as low as $28.20. Tecsys shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

Tecsys Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

