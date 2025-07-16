Contrasting Universal (NYSE:UVV) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Altria Group pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Universal pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altria Group pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years and Altria Group has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years. Altria Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal and Altria Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $2.95 billion 0.46 $95.05 million $3.78 14.52 Altria Group $24.02 billion 4.10 $11.26 billion $5.97 9.80

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Universal. Altria Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Universal and Altria Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Altria Group 2 5 2 0 2.00

Altria Group has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Altria Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Universal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 3.22% 7.89% 3.84% Altria Group 43.09% -295.44% 25.48%

Risk and Volatility

Universal has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altria Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altria Group beats Universal on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand. It sells its products to distributors, as well as large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

