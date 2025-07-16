Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 262.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 320,093 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

