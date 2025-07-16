Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 166,886 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.