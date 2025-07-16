Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1,634.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

