Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $671,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allstate by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 107.3% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

Allstate Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $192.35 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.27 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.66.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

