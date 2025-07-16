Carrier Global’s (CARR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 602.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 665.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 474,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

