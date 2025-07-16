Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.02 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,513,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.8%

ResMed stock opened at $251.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.43 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.02.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.58.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

