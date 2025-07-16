Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 294,882 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 407,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,075.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 359,859 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

