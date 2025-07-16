Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,691 The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,021,000 after buying an additional 519,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,271,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.42.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

