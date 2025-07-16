Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.