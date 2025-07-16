Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,157 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,636,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31,752.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

