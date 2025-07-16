Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

