Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

