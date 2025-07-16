Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,151,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,643,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,415,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

