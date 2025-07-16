Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $799.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $728.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.54.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

