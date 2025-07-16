Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 156,665 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,684 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

