Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.37 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 84.85 ($1.14). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 84.85 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Newmark Security Trading Up 9.5%
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.37. The firm has a market cap of £7.96 million, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.37.
About Newmark Security
Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newmark Security
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.