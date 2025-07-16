Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.37 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 84.85 ($1.14). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 84.85 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Newmark Security Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.37. The firm has a market cap of £7.96 million, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.37.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.

