NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells $106,840.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.84. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

