Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.21% of Atkore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 97.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Atkore by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Atkore by 358.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

