Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 3,297 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,278,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $982.44 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $736.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,258.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

