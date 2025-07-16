Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.44. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 10,569 shares.

Equus Total Return Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 935.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

