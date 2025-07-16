TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as high as C$16.24. TransAlta shares last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 2,330,203 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.69.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

