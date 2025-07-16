Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.74 and traded as high as C$106.14. Metro shares last traded at C$104.03, with a volume of 351,596 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$99.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

