Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 131,404 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,404 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 882,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,795.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8%

APLS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.19% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 133,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,112.10. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

