Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $18.67

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 303.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.