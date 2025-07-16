Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 137,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2,671.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 199,911 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.6%

FDP stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

