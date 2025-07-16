Head to Head Analysis: Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) versus Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Vopak and Transocean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Vopak 0 0 0 0 0.00 Transocean 0 6 4 0 2.40

Transocean has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 73.81%. Given Transocean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Royal Vopak.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

67.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Royal Vopak and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Vopak 28.11% 12.15% 5.84% Transocean -18.79% -0.94% -0.50%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Vopak and Transocean”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Vopak $1.42 billion 3.96 $406.55 million $3.35 14.30 Transocean $3.52 billion 0.66 -$512.00 million ($0.95) -2.77

Royal Vopak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Royal Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.